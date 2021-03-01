'Hakimpuri Jarda' owner declared best taxpayer of Mujib Borsho

The government has announced 'Hakimpuri Jarda' owner Kaus Miah as the best taxpayer of the Mujib Borsho.

The internal resources division of the finance ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard Monday, reports BSS.

Kaus Miah has retained the position of the best taxpayer under the

businessman category for the last few years. Now, he has been honoured with this prestigious recognition as the lone top taxpayer of Mujib Borsho.

The notification said Kaus Miah will be formally given the honour on 5 March at the NBR conference room. Kaus Miah, a taxpayer of tax zone-2, Dhaka, began his business through a grocery shop in Chandpur in 1950.

He paid tax for the first time in 1958 and has continued to pay taxes since

then.