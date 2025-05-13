Govt to borrow less from banking sector

In order to meet the budget deficit, the government plans to borrow less from the banking system in the upcoming fiscal year 2025–26. In the current fiscal year 2024–25, the government’s borrowing target was about Tk 2.51 trillion—roughly one-third of the total budget. That target will remain unchanged in the next fiscal year.

The size of the upcoming budget may be Tk 7.9 trillion. From this, the borrowing requirement is expected to fall below Tk 2.5 trillion. The loans will be sourced both domestically and from abroad. This information has been provided by the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance, which is mainly responsible for preparing the budget.

The target for covering the budget deficit is usually around 5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) each fiscal year. Sometimes the deficit slightly exceeds or falls below this threshold.