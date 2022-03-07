How Infobip delivers personalised, connected CX

Therefore, Infobip sees a lot of opportunity in the country and is offering its intelligent suite of tools for advanced customer engagement, security, and authentication to help those businesses easily and quickly transform.
With presence in Bangladesh since 2012, Infobip opened its office in 2017 to expand the local footprint. The firm provides CPaaS (Communication Platform-as-a-Service) and SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions to create an interconnected ecosystem of different communication channels, including WhatsApp, Viber, Facebook, etc.
In the same way Infobip’s platform is there to help businesses stay close to customers along the whole purchase journey, Infobip too has deployed a strategy based on the very value proposition it offers its clients – ensuring cross functional teams such as Revenue (Sales) and Services (Customer Success, Professional Services, and Customer Support), are working together to make a customer’s journey connected, seamless and effective.
Many times, businesses want a product without understanding whether or not it would solve their problems or help them attract new customers. Rather than focusing just on existing requirements, Infobip also helps their clients anticipate and address future needs in order to reach out to a larger customer base.
Feedback from existing customers is one way to do that. The team aids in analysing the demands and provides customised solutions. The company also conducts global market research now and then to understand the demands of potential clients.
Sandesh Sarang, enterprise director of Infobip in India, Bangladesh, Srilanka and Nepal said, “Needless to say that the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way businesses operated. Digital adoption has taken a quantum leap in several countries, and Bangladesh, like many others, has joined the league. Brands are seeking new ways to maintain relationships with their customers and personalise their strategies now more than ever.”
“To provide customer-centric digital transformation, we have expanded our offerings by leveraging the latest technologies to enable our clients to better engage with their customers. Thanks to our local presence, we connect with our clients well. Additionally, our round the clock customer support enables us to understand the needs better and build the ecosystem of next-level business communication,” Sandesh added.
“We have registered a 72 per cent YOY growth since January 2021. Besides establishing ourselves as market leaders in CCaaS and CPaaS markets, we are committed to empowering our clients to deliver the best omnichannel experience to their customers. With our customer engagement solutions - Conversations, Moments, and Answers - we enable businesses to deliver the right message at the right time via the right channel. To work efficiently towards these goals and achieve them, each department including Revenue and Service plays a significant role, and this gives us a competitive edge over our peers in the industry,” he claimed.
Shankar Iyer, head of customer success of Infobip said, “There are no doubt that the SaaS and CPaaS market is complex on many levels. Therefore, businesses require expert assistance in implementing intelligent solutions, and that’s where the Customer Success (CS) team steps in. Not only do they support clients in uncovering their objectives, but the team also assists them in achieving the desired business outcome. The department is crucial as they provide business guidance and create the right use cases, enabling the brands to provide a hassle-free experience to their customers.”
“Depending on the sector we’re working with, our CS team educates the clients on leveraging channels like WhatsApp to improve the overall CX and add greater value to their purchase. For instance, during the peak Covid period, we assisted a medical diagnostic laboratory company in optimising their customer experience for the house call services when they were experiencing an overload on its call centre, causing patients to wait longer, and losing them to other labs.”
We provided the company with the unique ability to have the lab come to their patients by integrating WhatsApp to their communication platform, resulting in a 13.2 per cent increase in the number of patients. Additionally, with traffic redirected to WhatsApp, the company also witnessed a 17 per cent reduction in call centre operations costs. Simultaneously, we analysed if the business needs an additional channel like SMS to complement WhatsApp,” he added.