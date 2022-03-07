How Infobip delivers personalised, connected CX

Over the last two years, the global pandemic has upended many businesses. However, if there is one sector which has emerged stronger from this unprecedented event, it's the cloud communications industry.

The Covid-19 pandemic triggered the digital revolution in Bangladesh, like many other developing countries, and several factors are contributing to the growth of the cloud communications sector.

Part of this growth can be attributed to the country's increasing smartphone and internet penetration. While the number of mobile connections in Bangladesh grew by 1.7 million between January 2020 and January 2022, internet users also increased by 17 per cent during the same period.

This paradigm shift in consumer behaviour makes companies focus more on enabling omnichannel communication strategies. While large firms in the country are already using this approach, organisations of all scales will soon follow suit.