Russian central bank hikes key rate after ruble falters

Russia's central bank on Tuesday hiked its key interest rate from 8.5 to 12 per cent, after the ruble crashed to a more than 16-month low against the dollar.

"This decision was taken in order to limit the risks to price stability," the central bank said, after convening for an extraordinary meeting earlier in the day.

It warned that inflationary pressure was still rising, and said the bank risked missing its inflation target in 2024 if prices continued to increase at their current rate.

"The Bank of Russia will make further decisions on the key rate, taking into account the actual and expected inflation dynamics relative to the target," it said.