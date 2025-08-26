Monthly household expenses: How much families spend in different areas
In this country, people now have to spend more than half of their income just on food. On average, a family spends about 55 per cent of its monthly household expenses on purchasing rice, lentils, oil, salt, fish, meat and other food items. This is an average estimate that applies across all income groups. For poorer families, however, expenditure on food is even higher, ranging from 60 – 70 per cent.
The remaining expenses are allocated to rent, education, healthcare, transportation and other necessities. A study published on Monday by the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC), provides an overview of average household expenditure across different categories.
The findings were presented at an event held at the LGED auditorium in Agargaon, Dhaka, under the title “Economic Dynamics and Mood at Household Level in Mid-2025”. PPRC Executive Chairman Hossain Zillur Rahman highlighted various aspects of the study during the presentation.
For over two years, the country has experienced inflation above 10 per cent. In July of last year, food inflation rose above 14 per cent, reaching a decade-high, although overall inflation has remained below 10 per cent in recent months. The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) calculates inflation and according to its data, an individual typically spends 47 – 48 per cent of monthly expenditure on food.
However, the PPRC study shows that, on average, a family spends approximately 55 per cent of its monthly expenses on food. This private research indicates that food expenditure is higher than the figures reported by government sources, meaning that ordinary households are spending more to maintain their day-to-day living.
For more than two years, the national minimum wage has remained below the inflation rate, implying that household expenses are outpacing income, effectively reducing real earnings.
Household expenditure by category
PPRC has provided a detailed overview of household expenditure. Nationally, the average monthly income of a family is Tk 32,685, while average monthly expenditure is Tk 32,615, leaving virtually no scope for savings.
Some household expenses occur monthly, while others such as taxes, clothing, home repairs and leisure activities, arise once or twice a year. The total annual expenditure has been averaged over twelve months to calculate monthly expenses. Excluding irregular costs, a family typically spends around Tk 21,000 per month.
The PPRC report provides a breakdown of these monthly expenses. Approximately 55 per cent of a family’s total monthly expenditure, around Tk 10,614 is spent on food.
Other monthly expenditures include: education Tk 1,822; healthcare Tk 1,557; transportation Tk 1,478; rent Tk 1,090; utilities and services Tk 853; fuel Tk 709; toiletries Tk 707; miscellaneous spending Tk 664; media and communications Tk 643 and other items Tk 689.
Trends in urban and rural household expenditure
The study also highlights contrasting trends between urban and rural households over the past three years. Urban families have experienced a decline in average monthly income alongside rising expenditure. Currently, an urban household earns Tk 40,578 per month but spends Tk 44,961, compared to an average monthly income of Tk 45,578 in 2022.
In contrast, rural households have seen a modest increase in income. The average rural household now earns Tk 29,205 per month, spending Tk 27,162, compared with a monthly income of Tk 26,163 in 2022.