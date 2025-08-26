Monthly household expenses: How much families spend in different areas

In this country, people now have to spend more than half of their income just on food. On average, a family spends about 55 per cent of its monthly household expenses on purchasing rice, lentils, oil, salt, fish, meat and other food items. This is an average estimate that applies across all income groups. For poorer families, however, expenditure on food is even higher, ranging from 60 – 70 per cent.

The remaining expenses are allocated to rent, education, healthcare, transportation and other necessities. A study published on Monday by the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC), provides an overview of average household expenditure across different categories.