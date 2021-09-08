Humayun urges Russian entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh

Industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Wednesday called upon the Russian entrepreneurs to invest in different sectors, including fertilizer, cement, leather and ship building industries.

"As Bangladesh is an agricultural country, there is a huge demand for fertilizers. In addition, trade relations between the two countries could be further enhanced through joint ventures in cement, light engineering, leather, ceramics, pharmaceuticals, paper, shipbuilding and chemistry," he said.

The industries minister said this while meeting with Russian ambassador in Dhaka Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskiy at the ministry secretariat in the capital city, said a press release.