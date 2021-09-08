Humayun urges Russian entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh

Among others, additional secretary of the industries ministry Md Golam Yeahia and senior officials of the ministry were present.
During the meeting, they discussed various issues, including the 'Bilateral Investment Protection Agreement'.
Humayun laid emphasis on accelerating the signing process of memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institute (BSTI) and Russian Federal Agency on Technical Regulation and Metrology.
He said the proposed draft agreement has already been submitted to Russia through the Bangladesh foreign affairs ministry.
Russian envoy assured to take necessary steps in this regard.