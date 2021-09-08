Business

Humayun urges Russian entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh

Industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Wednesday called upon the Russian entrepreneurs to invest in different sectors, including fertilizer, cement, leather and ship building industries.

"As Bangladesh is an agricultural country, there is a huge demand for fertilizers. In addition, trade relations between the two countries could be further enhanced through joint ventures in cement, light engineering, leather, ceramics, pharmaceuticals, paper, shipbuilding and chemistry," he said.

The industries minister said this while meeting with Russian ambassador in Dhaka Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskiy at the ministry secretariat in the capital city, said a press release.

Among others, additional secretary of the industries ministry Md Golam Yeahia and senior officials of the ministry were present.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues, including the 'Bilateral Investment Protection Agreement'.

Humayun laid emphasis on accelerating the signing process of memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institute (BSTI) and Russian Federal Agency on Technical Regulation and Metrology.

He said the proposed draft agreement has already been submitted to Russia through the Bangladesh foreign affairs ministry.

Russian envoy assured to take necessary steps in this regard.

