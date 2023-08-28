BGMEA President for simplifying customs, bond, VAT related services

President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan today put emphasis on making business procedures, especially customs, bond and VAT related services more simplified and faster in order to become competitive in the global apparel market, reports BSS.
The RMG industry can save time and money and improve efficiency by streamlining the services, he remarked.
Faruque also laid emphasis on improving the understanding of the customs and VAT regulations among garment industry professionals by providing them training.
He came up with the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the 'three-month certificate course on customs, bond, VAT, tax, and SD' as the chief guest.
The program was organised by Bangladesh Garments Accessories & Packaging Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BGAPMEA) in association with Bangladesh Tax Training Institute (BTTI) in Dhaka Sunday.
Azizur Rahman, commissioner, customs bond commissionerate, Dhaka (North) and Md Moazzem Hossain Moti, president of BGAPMEA, also spoke at the event.
In his address, Faruque thanked BGAPMEA for taking timely initiative of the training.
He mentioned that the course would help the garment, accessories and packaging industry professionals to deal with customs, bond and VAT related services in compliance with the laws and regulations and avoid unnecessary delays and complexity in procedures.