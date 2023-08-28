BGMEA President for simplifying customs, bond, VAT related services

President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan today put emphasis on making business procedures, especially customs, bond and VAT related services more simplified and faster in order to become competitive in the global apparel market, reports BSS.

The RMG industry can save time and money and improve efficiency by streamlining the services, he remarked.

Faruque also laid emphasis on improving the understanding of the customs and VAT regulations among garment industry professionals by providing them training.