Less focus on reducing prices of daily essentials

What is the new govt doing?

Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansoor, after taking charge last August, began implementing a strategy to deregulate interest rates in order to reduce inflation. As a result, interest rates have increased. The price of the dollar has stabilized around Tk 120, and inflation eased slightly to just under 10 per cent last month, although food inflation remains above 10 per cent. This means that while people had to spend Tk 100 to buy food in September last year, it now takes more than Tk 110.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) calculates inflation by taking into account the prices of more than 500 goods and services. However, low-income families are under pressure when the prices of some daily commodities increase, as these prices are already high. Additionally, people's wages are not increasing in line with inflation. The BBS reports that wages rose by 8 per cent in September, while inflation stands at around 10 per cent. This indicates that people's purchasing power has decreased further.

After the new government took office, the Commerce Ministry appealed to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to reduce duties on onions, potatoes, and eggs in order to bring down prices. The NBR has reduced duties on onions and potatoes, leading to a slight decrease in their prices. However, no effective measures have been observed to lower the prices of other daily commodities.

The Ministry of Commerce has not issued an official statement on the matter. However, an official who deals with commodity prices told Prothom Alo on the condition of anonymity that the Ministry is holding regular meetings to monitor the situation. Many decisions, however, are being stalled by objections from other ministries and departments. He noted that the government is not pursuing unnecessary projects at this time, which allows for potential relief through revenue concessions. A concerted effort is needed for this.