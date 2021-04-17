Is the Tk7.27bn for the poor going down the drain?

The statistics and informatics division under the planning ministry in 2013 took up a project to make a list of the wealthy and the poor to ensure that the genuinely poor people could be placed under the social safety net.

The planning minister has been changed twice and the secretary five times since then. The incumbent minister is already two years into his tenure, but the government is yet to publish the list.

Now the question is whether the list has lost its relevance or not. What about the allocated Tk7.27 billion (727 crore)?

The a list of the wealth and the poor seemed very crucial in May last year when the government had announced it would support 20 million (two crore) people of five million poor families with Tk2,500 each. It was a huge challenge for the local administration to identify the two crore targetted people. When asked, the unprepared statistics and informatics division failed to provide the list to the government.

Due to absence of the list, mismanagement ruled the distribution of the financial aid as many non-poor people had reportedly received the money. As the distribution process seemed questionable, the government cancelled the project mid-way.

According to planning ministry, the government is implementing 145 projects targeting the poor communities.