Saudi Aramco reports 24.7pc drop in profits for 2023

Saudi Aramco on Sunday reported a 24.7 per cent decline in profits in 2023 compared to the previous year, the result of lower oil prices and production cuts.

The oil giant said in a filing with the Saudi stock market that net income reached 454.7 billion Saudi riyals ($121.25 billion) in 2023, compared to 604.01 billion Saudi riyals ($161.07 billion) in 2022.

"The decrease mainly reflects the impact of lower crude oil prices and lower volumes sold, and weakening refining and chemicals margins," Aramco said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 prompted oil prices to skyrocket, peaking at more than $130 per barrel that year.

Aramco reported what it described as record profits for 2022, giving the kingdom its first annual budget surplus in nearly a decade.

"In 2023 we achieved our second-highest ever net income. Our resilience and agility contributed to healthy cash flows and high levels of profitability, despite a backdrop of economic headwinds," Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser said in a statement.