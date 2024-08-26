Microfinance institutions suspend loan instalment collection in flood-affected areas

Prioritising humanitarian assistance, microfinance institutions across the country have come forward to support the people in flood-affected areas by offering relief and financial aid. From the outset, the collection of loan installments from all members in these areas has been suspended.

In line with the directives from the government’s Microcredit Regulatory Authority (MRA), microfinance institutions have already begun distributing essential items, including emergency food and medicine, in coordination with local authorities.

The Credit and Development Forum (CDF), the national networking organisation for the microfinance industry in Bangladesh, is committed to provide assistance for relief operations and post-flood rehabilitation work in close collaboration with the government.