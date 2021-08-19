Japanese crypto exchange Liquid hit by estimated $94 mln hack

Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid said on Thursday it was hit by hackers in a theft estimated at more than $94 million, the latest crypto platform to be targeted by cyber-criminals.

"We are sorry to announce that #LiquidGlobal warm wallets were compromised, we are moving assets into the cold wallet," it said on Twitter, adding that deposits and withdrawals were suspended.

Liquid later said it was tracing the movement of the assets and working with other exchanges to freeze and recover funds.