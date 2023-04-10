FBCCI announces donation of Tk 10m for Banga Bazar businessmen

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has announced a donation of Taka ten million for the rehabilitation of the business people whose shops were burnt down in the fire that ravaged Banga Bazar Market on 4 April, reports BSS.

President of FBCCI Md Jasim Uddin made the announcement after visiting the wreckage of Banga Bazar around 2:30pm today.

Jashim said he was out of the country during the incident and returned home yesterday after performing Umrah.

"The vice-president of our organisation has visited the market before. This incident is devastating for traders as they do the highest amount of business during the holy month of Ramadan."

The FBCCI president also urged the shop owners association to find a permanent solution to the issues prevalent in the market. "For this, FBCCI will stand by them if necessary," he added.

He also called upon all the business community of the country to stand beside the fire-affected businessmen of Banga Bazar during this difficult time.