Jute, jute goods export income rose by 40pc

The contribution of jute to the national economy has risen substantially thanks to various steps taken by the government, the jute ministry said Tuesday.

Bangladesh earned $438.7 million in the first four months of the current fiscal year, which is 39.52 per cent higher than the same period of last year according to the Export Promotion Bureau, the ministry handout said.

The government is providing all sorts of assistance to encourage the farmers considering the demand of jute in the local and international markets, it said.