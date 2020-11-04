Jute, jute goods export income rose by 40pc

The contribution of jute to the national economy has risen substantially thanks to various steps taken by the government, the jute ministry said Tuesday.
Bangladesh earned $438.7 million in the first four months of the current fiscal year, which is 39.52 per cent higher than the same period of last year according to the Export Promotion Bureau, the ministry handout said.
The government is providing all sorts of assistance to encourage the farmers considering the demand of jute in the local and international markets, it said.
It has implemented various law and policies to revive the jute sector.
The government has arranged training for farmers and taken effective steps to ensure the supply of seeds to help meet this fiscal's production goal, the handout said.
Farmers are getting 390MT of seeds for free this season.