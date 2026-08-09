Move to recover assets siphoned abroad by 42 more top loan defaulters

Banks have begun efforts to recover assets allegedly siphoned abroad by 42 companies identified as loan defaulters.

They are trying to recover assets held overseas under various names and use the proceeds to recover defaulted loans.

To this end, banks are entering into agreements with eight international legal and professional consulting firms.

Bangladesh Bank senior officials held a meeting today, Sunday, with representatives of 38 banks that had provided loans to these companies.

The information emerged at the meeting, according to responsible sources present there. The meeting was held at Bangladesh Bank.

Managing directors of the relevant banks attended the afternoon meeting, chaired by Bangladesh Bank Governor Mostaqur Rahman. Banks that have not yet signed agreements with the eight international legal and professional consulting firms for recovering assets abroad have been instructed to complete the process quickly.