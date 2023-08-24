Govt nods import of onion from 9 countries

The agriculture ministry on Thursday gave approval to the import onion from nine other countries in the wake of soaring onion prices in the country, reports UNB.

Approval was given to import 2, 400 metric tonnes (MT) of onion from China, 3, 910MT from Egypt, 1, 1820 MT from Pakistan, 1100MT from Qatar, 2100MT from Turkey, 200MT from Myanmar, 33MT from Thailand, 4MTs from Netherlands and 3MT from the UAE, said a media release signed by Kamrul Islam, public relations officer of the ministry.