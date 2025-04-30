Bangladesh-Pakistan Business Forum begins in Dhaka

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin and Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Syed Ahmed Maroof jointly inaugurated the Pakistan-Bangladesh Business Forum, 2025 in Dhaka today.

The Business Forum aims at further enhancing bilateral trade and commercial cooperation between the two countries. The Forum featured a visiting multi-sectoral business delegation from Pakistan, representing textiles, sports goods, sports-wear, and maize sectors, says a press release.

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin emphasised the importance of engagement between the business communities of both countries to tap the untapped trade potential and foster sustainable commercial ties for mutual benefit.