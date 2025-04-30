Bangladesh-Pakistan Business Forum begins in Dhaka
Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin and Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Syed Ahmed Maroof jointly inaugurated the Pakistan-Bangladesh Business Forum, 2025 in Dhaka today.
The Business Forum aims at further enhancing bilateral trade and commercial cooperation between the two countries. The Forum featured a visiting multi-sectoral business delegation from Pakistan, representing textiles, sports goods, sports-wear, and maize sectors, says a press release.
Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin emphasised the importance of engagement between the business communities of both countries to tap the untapped trade potential and foster sustainable commercial ties for mutual benefit.
He welcomed the delegation from Pakistan and expressed hope that the Forum would open new avenues for mutual trade, investment, and economic collaboration.
"We have shared goals and shared aspirations. We need to find enablers and I am sure there are many opportunities which can resonate and create true business opportunities, " said the Adviser.
The Adviser assured the business leaders of the Interim Government’s full support and facilitation to enhance bilateral trade.
Speaking at the forum, High Commissioner Syed Ahmed Maroof underlined that Pakistan and Bangladesh, with their complementary economies and dynamic business communities, hold significant potential for bilateral trade and investment.
He expressed confidence that by easing trade barriers, promoting investment partnerships, and strengthening people-to-people and business-to-business linkages, the two countries can unlock new opportunities for shared growth and prosperity.
The Forum also entailed signing of an MoU between Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association. An MoU was also signed between Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and Pakistan Hosiery Manufactuers Association (PHMA).
Business leaders from both Pakistan and Bangladesh attending the Forum expressed optimism that the platform would help identify new areas of cooperation, encourage direct interactions, and lay the groundwork for expanding trade and commercial partnerships in the coming months.