Foreign transactions for freelancers made easier: What's changed?

Bangladesh Bank has introduced new measures to simplify foreign currency transactions for freelancers and individual service exporters, aiming to support the country's rapidly growing digital services sector.

Under the central bank's new guidelines, freelancers will now be able to receive foreign earnings based on electronic evidence such as platform statements, emails and other forms of digital communication.

This will reduce reliance on conventional export documentation and bring the regulatory framework more in line with the realities of digital commerce.

To facilitate smaller transactions, service export earnings of up to USD 20,000 can now be repatriated without submitting a formal declaration. In addition, payments of up to USD 10,000 per transaction may be received through Online Payment Gateway Service Providers (OPGSPs). However, such earnings must still be repatriated to Bangladesh within the prescribed timeframe.