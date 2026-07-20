MGI at the top, Delta sees a major rise, City Group slips down further

Nabil remains fifth, Delta posts the biggest rise

Nabil Group, based in Rajshahi, retained its position as the country's fifth-largest importer of essential commodities for the second consecutive fiscal year. In FY2025–26, the company imported 1.293 million tonnes of goods worth US$400 million. Nabil primarily imports wheat, chickpeas, lentils and peas, and is now the country's largest importer of wheat. In terms of import volume, it also has one of the strongest positions among the top five importers.

Asked about the company's performance, Aminul Islam, managing director of Nabil Group, told Prothom Alo: "We have maintained a steady flow of imports to help ensure there is no shortage of essential commodities in the country. We have also invested in a new flour mill. Once it begins operations this year, our contribution to imports and supply will increase further."

The biggest mover in this year's rankings, however, was Delta Agrofood Industries. The company ranked 13th in FY2024–25 but jumped seven places in just one year to secure sixth position. In FY2025–26, Delta Agrofood imported goods worth US$280 million. The company primarily imports wheat, soybeans and crude edible oil.

Commenting on the increase, Amirul Haque, managing director of Delta Agrofood Industries and president of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Prothom Alo: "Our imports have increased following the start of production at our essential commodities processing plant in Narayanganj. Once the factory receives a gas connection, we will be able to operate at full capacity, which will lead to even higher imports."

PRAN-RFL enters the top 10

PRAN-RFL Group entered the list of the country's top 10 importers of essential commodities at the end of the last fiscal year. The company ranked 12th in FY2024–25 but climbed three places to ninth within a year. Its imports of raw materials began to rise after the group made significant investments in essential commodity processing. In FY2025–26, PRAN-RFL imported nearly 630,000 tonnes of essential commodities worth US$210 million.

Bangladesh Edible Oil Ltd (BEOL) ranked seventh after importing goods worth about US$254.3 million. The company primarily imports edible oil and also holds a strong position in the domestic market for bottled cooking oil.

In the public sector, the government's Directorate General of Food imported 760,000 tonnes of wheat from the United States during the fiscal year. With wheat imports worth nearly US$230 million, the public sector ranked eighth. Zahir Group placed 10th after importing goods worth US$180 million.

Long-standing market dynamics are shifting

The changes in this year's rankings extend beyond the reshuffling of a few companies. Several large importers that had long dominated the market are losing ground, while companies that were previously less active are rapidly emerging as major players.

During FY2025–26, no new import consignments were cleared under the names of S Alam Group or Bashundhara Group in any of the seven essential commodity categories covered by this analysis. At the same time, MGI further consolidated its leadership, while City Group's imports declined significantly. Meanwhile, the rapid rise of Smile Food, Delta Agrofood and PRAN-RFL suggests that the long-established competitive landscape of Bangladesh's essential commodity import market is undergoing a significant transformation.