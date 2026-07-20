Commodities import
MGI at the top, Delta sees a major rise, City Group slips down further
Over most of the past two decades, City Group was the country's largest importer of essential commodities. The conglomerate lost the top spot three years ago. It then held on to the second position for two consecutive fiscal years. However, amid ongoing financial difficulties, City Group has now lost that ranking as well. At the end of the recently concluded fiscal year, it slipped two places to fourth among the country's top importers of essential goods.
Meanwhile, Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) retained its position as the largest importer of essential commodities for the third consecutive fiscal year. MGI overtook City Group to claim the top spot three years ago. At the end of the last fiscal year, TK Group and Smile Food Products each moved up one place to rank second and third, respectively. Nabil Group held on to fifth place for the second consecutive year. In addition, Delta Agrofood and PRAN-RFL Group recorded significant gains in essential commodity imports over the past fiscal year.
An analysis of import data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) shows the ranking of importers of essential commodities. The analysis covers imports of sugar, palm oil, crude soybean oil, soybeans, wheat, lentils, peas, and chickpeas. For analytical purposes, crude soybean oil and its raw material, soybeans, have been grouped together under a single category, "soybean oil and raw materials," resulting in seven product categories.
In the recently concluded FY2025–26, Bangladesh imported 15.4 million tonnes of these essential commodities at a total cost of about US$7 billion. In FY2024–25, imports stood at 13.3 million tonnes, valued at US$6.81 billion. This means import volumes increased by nearly 16per cent year-on-year, while import costs rose by less than 3per cent. In other words, although significantly more goods were imported, spending did not increase proportionately. Importers attribute this divergence to lower international prices for several commodities, as well as higher imports of relatively lower-priced products.
According to the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, only about 11per cent of domestic demand for these seven essential commodities is met through local production, while the remaining 89 per cent is supplied through imports. As a result, the country's market for essential goods depends heavily on the business decisions, financing capacity, and supply chains of the major importers.
From City Group to MGI
In the recently concluded fiscal year, Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) imported nearly 3.3 million tonnes of essential commodities and raw materials worth US$1.51 billion. The company's imports increased by about 9 per cent compared with the previous fiscal year. MGI accounted for around 22 per cent of the country's total import spending on the seven essential commodity categories. The group also paid Tk 33.91 billion in government revenue on these imports.
MGI was the largest importer of both sugar and soybeans, the raw material used to produce soybean oil. It also held a significant share of imports of crude edible oil and other essential commodities. In terms of both import value and product diversity, the group remained well ahead of its competitors.
Asked about the increase in imports, Mustafa Kamal, chairman of MGI, told Prothom Alo that the company's imports of raw materials had risen due to expanded investment and production capacity in the consumer goods sector. He added that, at various times, the company had also brought in imports in advance, taking market conditions into account to help ensure a steady supply of essential goods in the domestic market.
A contrasting picture for City Group
The situation was markedly different for City Group. According to NBR data, the company led Bangladesh's essential commodity imports for most of the past two decades. At one time, essential goods, including sugar, edible oil, flour and other staples, formed the core of its business. About four years ago, however, City Group began making major investments in sectors such as paper, cement and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Around the same time, its imports of raw materials for essential commodities started to decline.
People familiar with the matter said the group has been under pressure for several years due to bank loan repayments and financing constraints, leading to a reduction in imports. City Group, however, did not provide any official explanation for the decline in its import volumes.
In FY2025–26, City Group imported essential commodities and raw materials worth US$560 million. Its imports fell by 40 per cent from the previous fiscal year, causing the company to drop from second to fourth place in the rankings.
The gap between MGI and City Group has also widened significantly. In the fiscal year just ended, MGI imported nearly three times as much in essential commodities and raw materials by value as City Group.
TK Group rises to second, Smile Food to third
TK Group climbed one place to become the country's second-largest importer of essential commodities at the end of the last fiscal year. During FY2025–26, the company imported nearly 1 million tonnes of goods worth US$790 million. It accounted for more than 11 per cent of total import spending on the seven essential commodity categories. TK Group is now the country's largest importer of crude soybean oil. It also imports wheat and pulses.
"We are seeing growing demand for essential commodities in Bangladesh, and imports are rising accordingly," Muhammad Mustafa Haider, a director of TK Group, told Prothom Alo. "Taking future demand into account, we plan to make further investments in this sector. Once those plans are implemented, TK Group's role in the import and supply of essential commodities will increase further."
Nabil remains fifth, Delta posts the biggest rise
Nabil Group, based in Rajshahi, retained its position as the country's fifth-largest importer of essential commodities for the second consecutive fiscal year. In FY2025–26, the company imported 1.293 million tonnes of goods worth US$400 million. Nabil primarily imports wheat, chickpeas, lentils and peas, and is now the country's largest importer of wheat. In terms of import volume, it also has one of the strongest positions among the top five importers.
Asked about the company's performance, Aminul Islam, managing director of Nabil Group, told Prothom Alo: "We have maintained a steady flow of imports to help ensure there is no shortage of essential commodities in the country. We have also invested in a new flour mill. Once it begins operations this year, our contribution to imports and supply will increase further."
The biggest mover in this year's rankings, however, was Delta Agrofood Industries. The company ranked 13th in FY2024–25 but jumped seven places in just one year to secure sixth position. In FY2025–26, Delta Agrofood imported goods worth US$280 million. The company primarily imports wheat, soybeans and crude edible oil.
Commenting on the increase, Amirul Haque, managing director of Delta Agrofood Industries and president of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Prothom Alo: "Our imports have increased following the start of production at our essential commodities processing plant in Narayanganj. Once the factory receives a gas connection, we will be able to operate at full capacity, which will lead to even higher imports."
PRAN-RFL enters the top 10
PRAN-RFL Group entered the list of the country's top 10 importers of essential commodities at the end of the last fiscal year. The company ranked 12th in FY2024–25 but climbed three places to ninth within a year. Its imports of raw materials began to rise after the group made significant investments in essential commodity processing. In FY2025–26, PRAN-RFL imported nearly 630,000 tonnes of essential commodities worth US$210 million.
Bangladesh Edible Oil Ltd (BEOL) ranked seventh after importing goods worth about US$254.3 million. The company primarily imports edible oil and also holds a strong position in the domestic market for bottled cooking oil.
In the public sector, the government's Directorate General of Food imported 760,000 tonnes of wheat from the United States during the fiscal year. With wheat imports worth nearly US$230 million, the public sector ranked eighth. Zahir Group placed 10th after importing goods worth US$180 million.
Long-standing market dynamics are shifting
The changes in this year's rankings extend beyond the reshuffling of a few companies. Several large importers that had long dominated the market are losing ground, while companies that were previously less active are rapidly emerging as major players.
During FY2025–26, no new import consignments were cleared under the names of S Alam Group or Bashundhara Group in any of the seven essential commodity categories covered by this analysis. At the same time, MGI further consolidated its leadership, while City Group's imports declined significantly. Meanwhile, the rapid rise of Smile Food, Delta Agrofood and PRAN-RFL suggests that the long-established competitive landscape of Bangladesh's essential commodity import market is undergoing a significant transformation.
Meanwhile, Smile Food Products moved up one place to rank third. The company, owned by Abul Kashem, chairman of Abul Khair Group, has been importing essential commodities for more than two decades. However, its activities in the sector have expanded rapidly since 2024.
Smile Food has finalized the acquisition of a sugar refinery and an edible oil processing plant. Following these major investments in the sugar and edible oil sectors, the company's imports of raw materials have risen sharply. It now imports soybeans, palm oil, soybean seeds, pulses, wheat and raw sugar.
In the recently concluded fiscal year, Smile Food imported 844,000 tonnes of goods worth US$700 million. The company accounted for nearly 10 per cent of total import spending on the seven essential commodity categories.
Nabil remains fifth, Delta posts the biggest rise
Nabil Group, based in Rajshahi, retained its position as the country's fifth-largest importer of essential commodities for the second consecutive fiscal year. In FY2025–26, the company imported 1.293 million tonnes of goods worth US$400 million. Nabil primarily imports wheat, chickpeas, lentils and peas, and is now the country's largest importer of wheat. In terms of import volume, it also has one of the strongest positions among the top five importers.
Asked about the company's performance, Aminul Islam, managing director of Nabil Group, told Prothom Alo: "We have maintained a steady flow of imports to help ensure there is no shortage of essential commodities in the country. We have also invested in a new flour mill. Once it begins operations this year, our contribution to imports and supply will increase further."
The biggest mover in this year's rankings, however, was Delta Agrofood Industries. The company ranked 13th in FY2024–25 but jumped seven places in just one year to secure sixth position. In FY2025–26, Delta Agrofood imported goods worth US$280 million. The company primarily imports wheat, soybeans and crude edible oil.
Commenting on the increase, Amirul Haque, managing director of Delta Agrofood Industries and president of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Prothom Alo: "Our imports have increased following the start of production at our essential commodities processing plant in Narayanganj. Once the factory receives a gas connection, we will be able to operate at full capacity, which will lead to even higher imports."
PRAN-RFL enters the top 10
PRAN-RFL Group entered the list of the country's top 10 importers of essential commodities at the end of the last fiscal year. The company ranked 12th in FY2024–25 but climbed three places to ninth within a year. Its imports of raw materials began to rise after the group made significant investments in essential commodity processing. In FY2025–26, PRAN-RFL imported nearly 630,000 tonnes of essential commodities worth US$210 million.
Bangladesh Edible Oil Ltd (BEOL) ranked seventh after importing goods worth about US$254.3 million. The company primarily imports edible oil and also holds a strong position in the domestic market for bottled cooking oil.
In the public sector, the government's Directorate General of Food imported 760,000 tonnes of wheat from the United States during the fiscal year. With wheat imports worth nearly US$230 million, the public sector ranked eighth. Zahir Group placed 10th after importing goods worth US$180 million.
Long-standing market dynamics are shifting
The changes in this year's rankings extend beyond the reshuffling of a few companies. Several large importers that had long dominated the market are losing ground, while companies that were previously less active are rapidly emerging as major players.
During FY2025–26, no new import consignments were cleared under the names of S Alam Group or Bashundhara Group in any of the seven essential commodity categories covered by this analysis. At the same time, MGI further consolidated its leadership, while City Group's imports declined significantly. Meanwhile, the rapid rise of Smile Food, Delta Agrofood and PRAN-RFL suggests that the long-established competitive landscape of Bangladesh's essential commodity import market is undergoing a significant transformation.