How to submit your tax return online

From now on, all taxpayers must submit their income tax returns online. There are nearly 11.2 million taxpayers in the country who hold a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN).

If a TIN holder has taxable income, they are required to file a return.

Since last year, it has been mandatory for certain groups—such as individual taxpayers under specific tax zones, employees of banks across the country, and staff of several multinational companies—to file returns online. Last year, over 1.7 million taxpayers submitted their returns online.

Here’s how you can file your return online: