How to submit your tax return online
From now on, all taxpayers must submit their income tax returns online. There are nearly 11.2 million taxpayers in the country who hold a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN).
If a TIN holder has taxable income, they are required to file a return.
Since last year, it has been mandatory for certain groups—such as individual taxpayers under specific tax zones, employees of banks across the country, and staff of several multinational companies—to file returns online. Last year, over 1.7 million taxpayers submitted their returns online.
Here’s how you can file your return online:
Where to File
All taxpayers can submit their income tax returns for the 2025–26 tax year through a designated website.
Before filing online, a taxpayer must first register. To do this, you’ll need your TIN and a mobile phone number that has been registered with biometric verification. Once registered with these two, you can file your return online. Upon submission, you’ll automatically receive an acknowledgment receipt.
How to File
To submit an income tax return (e-return) online, you don’t need to upload or submit any physical documents. You only need to input the information from those documents.
For instance, instead of submitting proof of income or salary statements in the traditional way, salaried individuals can simply provide the details from their bank account statement for the financial year — from 1 July of the previous year to 30 June of the current year — including account balances, interest earned, and account numbers.
How to Pay Tax
Taxpayers can pay their taxes from home using bank transfers, debit or credit cards, or mobile financial services like bKash, Rocket, Nagad, or other apps. Once payment is made, they can file their return online.
If any problem arises while filing the return online, National Board of Revenue (NBR) officials will be available around the clock through call centres and other electronic platforms to provide support.
Documents You’ll Need
You’ll need information from various documents depending on your individual circumstances. These documents must be collected from relevant government or private institutions. Some of the key documents include income documents for salaried individuals, certificates of interest earned from securities, rental agreements, municipal tax receipts, mortgage loan interest certificates, sale or purchase agreements and receipts for capital assets, supporting documents for capital expenditures, dividend warrants for share earnings, and tax deduction certificates on interest income.
If you wish to claim tax rebates through investments, you’ll need the following: receipts for life insurance premium payments, certificates of contributions to provident funds, proof of investments in loans, debentures, savings instruments, and shares, Deposit Pension Scheme (DPS) contribution certificates, contributions to welfare funds and group insurance premiums, and certificates of donations made to Zakat funds.