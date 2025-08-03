Online tax return filing made mandatory for all taxpayers
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has made it mandatory for all taxpayers to submit their income tax returns online. The announcement was made today, Sunday, in a press release issued by the NBR.
Taxpayers will be able to file their returns online starting tomorrow, Monday. According to the press release, all taxpayers will be required to file their income tax returns for the 2025–2026 assessment year through this website.
Currently, there are around 11.2 million (1.12 core) Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) holders in the country, but only about 4 million (40 lakh) file returns every year.
The NBR further stated that online tax return submission is now mandatory for all categories of taxpayers across the country, except for senior citizens aged 65 or above, physically disabled or persons with special needs (subject to submission of valid certification), Bangladeshi taxpayers residing abroad and legal representatives filing returns on behalf of deceased taxpayers.
However, senior citizens aged 65 or above, physically disabled or persons with special needs (subject to submission of valid certification), Bangladeshi taxpayers residing abroad and legal representatives filing returns on behalf of deceased taxpayers may submit paper-based returns if they wish.
Additionally, if any other individual taxpayer is unable to file an online return due to registration issues with the e-return system, they may apply with specific and valid justification to the concerned deputy tax commissioner by 31 October. Upon approval by the respective additional or joint tax commissioner, they will be permitted to file a paper return.
Last year, when online return submission was made mandatory for individual taxpayers under specific jurisdictions, bank employees across the country, and employees of certain multinational companies, over 1.7 million (17 lakh) taxpayers filed their returns online.
How to pay tax online
Taxpayers can pay their taxes from home using bank transfer, debit card, credit card, bKash, Rocket, Nagad, or other mobile financial service apps and then file their income tax returns online.
If taxpayers encounter any problems while filing returns online, NBR staff will provide immediate support through call centres and other electronic communication channels.