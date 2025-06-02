Proof of tax returns to be required for only 12 services from FY26: Finance adviser
People will require to show proof of income tax returns filing for only 12 selected services from the next fiscal year, a sharp reduction from the previous list of 43 services.
Finance Adviser Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed announced this in his pre-recorded budget speech for 2025-26 on Monday.
The move is part of efforts to broaden the tax base, encourage a culture of compliance, and simplify tax procedures for citizens.
According to the new provision, individuals seeking these services will no longer need to submit income tax return documents.
Instead, they will only be required to present a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) certificate that will significantly reduce paperwork and stream access to essential services.
The 12 services are:
Obtaining a new trade license in city corporations or municipality areas
Registering a cooperative society
Acquiring a new license as a listed general insurance surveyor
Issuance of credit cards
Obtaining membership in recognised professional bodies, including those for:
Doctors
Dentists
Lawyers
Chartered Accountants
Cost and Management Accountants
Chartered Secretaries
Tax Lawyers
Actuaries
Engineers
Architects
Surveyors
Opening a savings account of Tk 500,000 or more at the post office
Receiving MPO-based salary for government employees in Grade 10 or equivalent
Issuance, ownership transfer, or renewal of fitness certificates for three-wheeler vehicles
Registration or licensing for stamp vendors, court fee vendors, cartage paper vendors, or document writers
Obtaining a license to operate an e-commerce business.