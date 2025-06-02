Proof of tax returns to be required for only 12 services from FY26: Finance adviser

People will require to show proof of income tax returns filing for only 12 selected services from the next fiscal year, a sharp reduction from the previous list of 43 services.

Finance Adviser Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed announced this in his pre-recorded budget speech for 2025-26 on Monday.

The move is part of efforts to broaden the tax base, encourage a culture of compliance, and simplify tax procedures for citizens.

According to the new provision, individuals seeking these services will no longer need to submit income tax return documents.