Local

Proof of tax returns to be required for only 12 services from FY26: Finance adviser

UNB
Dhaka
A representational image of budget for 2025-26 fiscal year.

People will require to show proof of income tax returns filing for only 12 selected services from the next fiscal year, a sharp reduction from the previous list of 43 services.

Finance Adviser Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed announced this  in his pre-recorded budget speech for 2025-26 on Monday.

The move is part of efforts to broaden the tax base, encourage a culture of compliance, and simplify tax procedures for citizens.

According to the new provision, individuals seeking these services will no longer need to submit income tax return documents.

Instead, they will only be required to present a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) certificate that will significantly reduce paperwork and stream access to essential services.

The 12 services are:

Obtaining a new trade license in city corporations or municipality areas

Registering a cooperative society

Acquiring a new license as a listed general insurance surveyor
Issuance of credit cards

Obtaining membership in recognised professional bodies, including those for:

Doctors
Dentists
Lawyers
Chartered Accountants
Cost and Management Accountants
Chartered Secretaries
Tax Lawyers
Actuaries
Engineers
Architects
Surveyors

Opening a savings account of Tk 500,000 or more at the post office

Receiving MPO-based salary for government employees in Grade 10 or equivalent

Issuance, ownership transfer, or renewal of fitness certificates for three-wheeler vehicles

Registration or licensing for stamp vendors, court fee vendors, cartage paper vendors, or document writers

Obtaining a license to operate an e-commerce business.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Local