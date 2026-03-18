Govt must move forward with two-pronged strategy

In its election manifesto, the BNP presented a range of proposals and plans on the economy and economic reforms. These included specific targets for GDP (gross domestic product) growth, the tax-to-GDP ratio, increased investment, social safety net programmes, a family card scheme, loan waivers for farmers, and investment in small and medium enterprises.

Soon after assuming power, the BNP government took initiatives to implement these plans and began work swiftly. Notably, one of its key promised programmes—the “family card”—has already begun to be distributed. This suggests that the government had prior preparation in this regard.

It must be remembered that in programmes like the family card, there should be no corruption or nepotism in selecting beneficiaries. These initiatives will require substantial funding, and it remains unclear where that will come from. If the government finances such programmes through bank borrowing, it could fuel inflation and crowd out private sector credit.