Low import of capital machinery to strain investment, employment

The capital machinery imports have dropped drastically in the country as the importers have long been struggling to open letters of credit (LC) to bring commodities from abroad.

There has been a massive 67 per cent decline in LCs for capital machinery import in the first seven months (July-January) of the current 2022-23 fiscal year, compared to the previous year’s corresponding period. A similar scenario was seen in the rate of LC settlement.

Traders said a decline in capital equipment imports means a decline in new investment in the industry. It brings down industrial production and hits the employment sector hard. When there is no increase in industrial investment, there will create no new employment.

According to the latest central bank report, the import of capital machinery in the July-January period of the current fiscal year stood at USD 1.41 billion, which is 66.83 per cent less than imports involving USD 4.25 billion in the same period of fiscal year 2021-22.