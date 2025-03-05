Reluctant to carry out economic reforms, frustration in the committee

Two reports on economic reforms sit idle since there are no strong initiatives from the government to implement the recommendations, thus, confusion arises whether the expectation on the structural reform to the economy would be fulfilled.

The interim government prepared two reports on the corruption and irregularities in the economy during the autocrat Awami League governments, as well as on determining future economic strategies. One of the two reports is the whitepaper formulated by the committee led by Debapriya Bhattacharya, Distinguished Fellow at Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and Convener of the Citizen's Platform for SDGs, while another is the report of the taskforce led by former director general of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) KAS Murshid.

The whitepaper was submitted to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on 1 December 2024 and the taskforce report on 30 January. Since no significant steps have yet been taken to implement the recommendations of the two reports, frustration grew among the committee members, with several members opining the government is not paying attention to economic reforms.

When asked, Debapriya Bhattacharya, head of the Committee on the preparation for White Paper on the State of Bangladesh Economy, told Prothom Alo, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus owns the whitepaper but those who are relevant from his advisory council did not own it. Perhaps, there is a lack of capacity to carry out reforms as per the report, or the atmosphere that the interim government is passing through is not favourable for reforms.

There had been much discussion on corruption, irregularities, money laundering, and whimsical economic management that occurred during the 15-year rule of Awami League governments, which was overthrown by the July mass uprising on 5 August last year.

The interim government took office on 8 August. The new government formed various commissions, committees and taskforces aimed at carrying out reforms in different sectors. So far, 11 commissions have filed full reports so far and another submitted a summary.

A National Conesus Commission led by the chief adviser was formed to review and adopt the recommendations submitted by the six reform commissions. The Conesus Commission held a phase of discussion with the political parties. Discussion will start with the political parties soon to take the latter’s opinions. However, no definite action was seen on the whitepaper and the taskforce report.