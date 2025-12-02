Appointing MDs for commercial banks from outside is a dangerous decision

Where is our fully autonomous central bank? Think about a situation where the current governor, Ahsan H Mansur, is no longer in this position, and on the other hand, central bank autonomy has still not arrived. Then someone with a special political agenda becomes governor. In that situation, if someone who is not a commercial banker gets a legal opportunity to sit as MD in any bank, what bad things could happen? Some may say, if the government wants something bad, who can stop it anyway?

There are more questions. A person starts his career as an officer in a commercial bank, develops himself over long experience. His dream is to one day sit in the top executive position and do better for the bank and the country. Everyone wants to climb to the top rung of their professional ladder. So that banker becomes DMD, then Additional MD, and just when it is time for him to become MD, the position is taken away by an outsider? Would that be morally right?