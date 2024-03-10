Will enhance market surveillance from today: State minister for commerce

State minister for commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu has said that a comprehensive list of essential commodities, along with their prices, will be formulated with the approval of the cabinet in preparation for next year’s Ramadan.

He said this at a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing programme between the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) and Russia's Ministry of Agriculture regarding the supply of agricultural products on Sunday.

“I saw a list of 18 essential items in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), prices of which will not be increased during Ramadan. In the future, we will create a comprehensive list of essential items like that, considering the approval of the cabinet,” he stated.