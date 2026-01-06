Bangladesh to import 180,000 tonnes of diesel from India for Tk 15b

Bangladesh will import 180,000 tonnes of diesel from the Indian state-owned company Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) between January and December at a cost of Tk 14.62 billion (Tk 1,462 crore).

The state-run Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) will pay a portion of the cost, while the remaining amount will come from bank loans.

The Advisory Committee on Government Purchase approved a proposal to import this diesel from NRL at a meeting held at the secretariat on Tuesday, chaired by finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed.