Started with Tk 3m, profit Tk 25m in three years

In 2023, they took a 4,000-square-foot office in Bachila Garden City in Mohammadpur, Dhaka, for DigiBox. Next to it was the factory where the digital lockers were produced. At that time, they used to make two lockers per month on average. Now, DigiBox operates with a total team of 31 people.

Currently, there are digital locker stations in 55 locations across the country, with around 5,500 locker boxes. Of these, 36 stations are in Dhaka. The other stations are in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Bogura, Sylhet, and Chattogram districts. So far, the company has served more than 700,000 customers. All metro stations in the capital now have DigiBox locker facilities. Each point can serve an average of about 300 customers per day.

DigiBox CEO Rezwanul Haque told Prothom Alo, “In the future, we plan to offer digital locker services in Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Africa. Next month we plan to launch a box-to-box service. In December, ‘Digi Plaza’ will be launched in Mohammadpur, Dhaka, where products can be collected 24 hours through camera-vision technology.”