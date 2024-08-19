Govt focuses on curbing inflation: Wahiduddin Mahmud

Adviser to the interim government on the Ministries of Planning and Education Wahiduddin Mahmud Monday said the government was focusing on controlling inflation and did not want to increase the money supply.

“Categorise the projects as per their importance,” the adviser told the planning ministry officials in his inaugural speech during his first meeting with its officials and subordinate bodies at NEC Conference Room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area today.