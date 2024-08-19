Govt focuses on curbing inflation: Wahiduddin Mahmud
Adviser to the interim government on the Ministries of Planning and Education Wahiduddin Mahmud Monday said the government was focusing on controlling inflation and did not want to increase the money supply.
“Categorise the projects as per their importance,” the adviser told the planning ministry officials in his inaugural speech during his first meeting with its officials and subordinate bodies at NEC Conference Room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area today.
Mentioning that many projects have been taken by the political governments in their constituencies considering their political objectives, he said. “But, I’m not criticising political governments as they do so.”
Regarding stopping the ongoing projects in the middle of the implementation, the planning adviser said: “The matter of consideration is what is the rest of the cost and what will be the economical benefit after completion of that project. This is the only consideration,” he added.