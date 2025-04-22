Bangladesh Bank approves foreign study fee payments

It, however, directed banks to ensure that examination centres are duly authorised by relevant authorities abroad. Banks must also conduct due diligence, said the central bank.

The Bangladesh Bank said the remittance requests must include detailed invoices, tax documentation, and declarations confirming the accuracy of information and the exclusion of foreign candidates.

In the event of misreporting or miscalculation, remitters will be held accountable and must repatriate funds if necessary, it added.

Such remittances must be processed through a designated bank branch with intimation to the central bank and may also be executed using international remittance cards.

The central bank also asked banks to maintain detailed electronic records and submit regular reports to the Bangladesh Bank.