We’ve no favourite: Election Commissioner Sanaullah

“The people, not anyone else, will elect their representatives in the elections. This will not be done at the election commission office, deputy commissioner’s verandah, the police super’s verandah or at the office of any intelligence agency. We want to create that environment,” he added.

We will create that environment, the election commissioner stressed.

Election Commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah at the meeting also expressed, “If there were bad elections in the past, then our questions to ourselves would provide answers on whether we have our image intact or it is demolished. If it is tarnished, then we have got a golden opportunity to regain our lost images through the next election.”

Recalling the sacrifices of the students and people, the election commissioner insisted, “We have assumed the responsibility of the Election Commission standing in the pool of blood of our children, those children, adolescents and youths. We are pledge-bound. We will repay the loan of their every drop of blood, Insha Allah.”