Ways of taking Tk 40mn loan to buy flat or plot, how much banks are offering
For most people, owning a house or flat is a major dream in life. Fulfilling this dream is often seen as a way to secure the future.
However, many people invest their lifetime savings in building or purchasing a home and additional borrowing is usually required. In this regard, banks and financial institutions provide support.
Under the new regulations of Bangladesh Bank, many banks are now able to offer housing loans of up to Tk 40 million (4 crore).
How much loan can you obtain?
According to Bangladesh Bank regulations, the loan-to-equity ratio in the housing sector is 70:30.
This means that for a flat worth Tk 10 million (1 crore), a bank may provide up to Tk 7 million (70 lakh) as a loan, while the remaining Tk 3 million (30 lakh) must be paid by the customer.
However, financial institutions may choose to finance the entire amount if they wish.
Eligibility for housing loans
To be eligible for a housing loan, the borrower must be at least 22 years of age and their age must not exceed 65 years by the end of the loan repayment period.
Salaried individuals must have a minimum monthly income of Tk 25,000. Business owners and landlords are also eligible to apply for housing loans.
Required documents
Several documents are required to obtain a housing loan. These include:
Attested photocopy of the registered agreement for the purchase of a flat or land.
Attested copies of approved building plans and approval certificates.
Original registered sale agreement for flat purchase along with the allotment letter.
For house construction: attested copies of approved building plans, original title deed, mutation records and land tax (khajna) receipts.
Attested copies of CS, SA, RS, and BS records of rights (khatians).
Non-encumbrance certificate (NEC) with a 12-year title search.
In the case of government-allotted land, the original allotment letter and possession transfer document.
What is a mortgage loan?
A mortgage loan requires immovable property to be pledged as collateral, usually in the form of land title deeds. The loan tenure generally ranges from 5 to 20 years or more.
To obtain a mortgage loan, documents such as a tax clearance certificate, utility bills (including gas and electricity), bank statements, National Identity Card (NID), guarantor documents and salary certificates are required.
Which bank offers how much?
According to Bangladesh Bank data released last September, six banks are authorised to offer housing loans of up to Tk 40 million (4 crore).
These banks are Citizens Bank, Eastern Bank, Bengal Commercial Bank, BRAC Bank, Prime Bank and City Bank.
11 banks are authorised to offer loans of up to Tk 30 million (3 crore). These include Midland Bank, Pubali Bank, Meghna Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Community Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, NCC Bank, Dhaka Bank, Uttara Bank, Trust Bank and Jamuna Bank.
All other banks are authorised to offer housing loans of up to BDT 20 million (2 crore).
City Bank is one of the leading lenders in the housing sector.
Arup Haider, deputy managing director of City Bank, stated, “This decision by Bangladesh Bank will revitalise the housing sector. Customers will now be able to obtain loans from banks at comparatively lower interest rates.”