Ways of taking Tk 40mn loan to buy flat or plot, how much banks are offering

For most people, owning a house or flat is a major dream in life. Fulfilling this dream is often seen as a way to secure the future.

However, many people invest their lifetime savings in building or purchasing a home and additional borrowing is usually required. In this regard, banks and financial institutions provide support.

Under the new regulations of Bangladesh Bank, many banks are now able to offer housing loans of up to Tk 40 million (4 crore).