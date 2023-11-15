Businesspersons urge for dialogues among political parties

The business leaders came up with the advice at a closed door meeting at the FBCCI office in the city’s Gulshan area on Tuesday.

Several economists also took part in the meeting.

The meeting was convened to discuss about the ongoing situation in the country. FBCCI president Mahbubul Alam chaired the meeting.

Ongoing political violence, dollar crisis, inflation, import curb, bank loan, forex reserve and ensuring business environment and other related issues were discussed in the meeting, said a media release of the FBCCI.

Several businesspersons, who took part in the meeting, informed Prothom Alo that some of the businesspersons raised their concerns in the meeting and requested the FBCCI leaders to take initiative to get over the critical situation.

They also requested the FBCCI leaders to urge the parties to shun violence and not to take any programme that would affect the economy.

A former president of FBCCI told the meeting that the country’s apex trade body took an initiative of dialogue between the two major political parties of the country during the unrest in 2014-15. Such a measure could be taken once again.