Economy slows as GDP growth declines for 3rd consecutive quarter

The pace of the economy has somewhat slowed down, according to calculations by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS),

The GDP growth in the January-March quarter was 2. 22 per cent, which is lower than the previous two quarters of the fiscal year.

In the July-September and October-December quarters, GDP growth was 4. 96 per cent and 3. 03 per cent, respectively.

This means that GDP growth has continuously declined in the first three quarters of the last fiscal year.

However, general elections were held in the country during the January-March quarter, which led to a certain level of uncertainty in business and trade.