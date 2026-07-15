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Terms eased for foreign loans to foreign companies, borrowing costs to fall

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh BankProthom Alo file photo

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has eased foreign borrowing regulations for fully foreign-owned companies, allowing them to more easily obtain loans from their parent firms, affiliate enterprises, and shareholders.

The central bank issued a circular to this effect today, Wednesday.

According to industry insiders, this new initiative will guarantee low-cost foreign financing for foreign-owned industrial enterprises, which in turn will help attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) into Bangladesh.

Eligible borrowers

The Bangladesh Bank circular states that fully foreign-owned industrial enterprises operating in the manufacturing and service sectors—both within specialised zones, including Export Processing Zones (EPZs), Economic Zones (EZs), and High-Tech Parks, as well as outside of these zones—will benefit from this facility.

Terms and conditions

According to the Bangladesh Bank circular, for loans with a maturity of less than one year, enterprises located outside specialised zones can secure interest-free loans for working capital without requiring prior approval from the central bank.

Besides this, interest-bearing loans may be obtained at a maximum annual all-in-cost rate of 3 per cent to meet business requirements, including raw material procurement, the circular said.

These loans must be repaid in a single lump sum upon maturity and can be rolled over for a maximum of three years, it added.

For medium-term loans spanning one to five years, provisions have been made to allow interest-free loans up to US$50 million and interest-bearing loans up to $5 million for capital expenditure, such as machinery, equipment, and construction work.

Long-term loans with a maturity of more than five years can also be obtained. In those cases, where interest is applicable, the annual rate will be a maximum of 3 per cent.

According to the BB circular, there is also a provision to convert outstanding foreign loans into equity.

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