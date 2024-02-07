‘No foreigners to be allowed to work without work permit’
Prime minister’s Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah has said that no foreign nationals would be allowed to work in Bangladesh without a work permit.
He said this while presiding over a meeting held at Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) conference hall on Tuesday.
“Many foreign nationals are working in Bangladesh on A-3 visa, B-visa or tourist visa, dodging income tax; in many cases they are going to work for one organisation to another,” he said.
In this case, we have decided to impose the provision of daily and progressive penalties, he said adding, “At the same time, if foreign nationals want to join another organisation subject to a work permit, they can go to that institution by paying the prescribed fee, in which case they will not need to go to their own country and get a visa again.”
“Many people arrive on tourist or business visas and get three months for processing the work permit papers, and another three months for getting the permit. In today’s meeting, we have decided to bring it within one month in both cases,” he added.