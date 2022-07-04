15 per cent VAT on mobile phones and internet

There have been some amendments in the finance bill of this year’s budget, which have reduced the chances of operators getting exemption. According to the people concerned, the operators will get proportional discount from now on as per the conditions in the finance bill.

The amount of VAT that operators will pay for the purchase of goods and services will have to be proportional to the rate of 'voice call' and internet 'data' to get an exemption

Since they will not get a rebate at a rate of five per cent VAT on the internet, they are not interested in 5 per cent VAT rate.

Asked about this, mobile operator Robi Axiata’s chief corporate and regulatory officer, Shahed Alam told Prothom Alo that the current financial year's finance law has a provision to cancel VAT rebate or adjustment. This will result in a much higher effective VAT rate, which is impossible to bear. Not only that, the new laws will increase legal complexities regarding VAT.

He further said that for this reason, a 15 per cent VAT has been added on all internet packages as per the relevant provisions of the VAT Act following the standard VAT rate.

The Value Added Tax Act-2012 was legislated to increase the collection of VAT and to ensure fairness and justice in the process. The law also ensured the availability of all types of concessions. The new VAT law was introduced in the country in 2012. However, it was enacted in 2019.