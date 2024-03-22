Govt banks' new recruits to enroll in universal pension scheme

The authorities have introduced significant changes to the pension system for employees of the capital market, banking, and insurance sector entities, including Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA), and Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB).

The finance ministry’s finance division said in a gazette notification on 13 March that officials recruited by the particular organisations after 1 July will enroll in a new pension scheme called Prattay, under the universal pension scheme.

All state-run banks and entities like Padma Oil and Jamuna Oil, where the government holds more than 50 per cent stakes, will adopt the new pension system for newly hired employees.