Japan and Malaysia could become new markets for Bangladeshi mangoes

Japan and Malaysia could emerge as two new markets for Bangladeshi mangoes. Both countries have expressed interest in importing mangoes from Bangladesh, raising hopes among exporters. They believe that if the necessary quality and safety requirements can be met, Bangladeshi mangoes could gain new opportunities in South-East and East Asian markets.

A Malaysian delegation is scheduled to visit Bangladesh in the first week of June to discuss mango imports. Bangladeshi exporters say exports to Malaysia could begin during the current season.

Japan has also expressed interest in importing Bangladeshi mangoes. However, as one of the world's leading producers of premium-quality mangoes, the country has set a number of conditions for imports. Discussions on those requirements are currently underway.