Japan and Malaysia could become new markets for Bangladeshi mangoes
Japan and Malaysia could emerge as two new markets for Bangladeshi mangoes. Both countries have expressed interest in importing mangoes from Bangladesh, raising hopes among exporters. They believe that if the necessary quality and safety requirements can be met, Bangladeshi mangoes could gain new opportunities in South-East and East Asian markets.
A Malaysian delegation is scheduled to visit Bangladesh in the first week of June to discuss mango imports. Bangladeshi exporters say exports to Malaysia could begin during the current season.
Japan has also expressed interest in importing Bangladeshi mangoes. However, as one of the world's leading producers of premium-quality mangoes, the country has set a number of conditions for imports. Discussions on those requirements are currently underway.
Prospects for Exports to Malaysia This Season
Of the two markets, exporters are particularly interested in Malaysia because of the large Bangladeshi community living there. Japan, meanwhile, is interested in high-quality mangoes. Although the Japanese market is relatively small, officials from the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) and traders believe it could become a highly valuable destination.
Representatives from a Malaysian company are due to arrive in Bangladesh in the first week of June. The company is interested in sourcing mangoes from Bangladesh and will inspect mango-growing areas, packaging facilities, storage arrangements and export preparations.
One of the businesses interested in exporting mangoes to Malaysia is Global Trade Link. Its proprietor, Razia Sultana, told Prothom Alo, “If everything goes according to plan, we will begin exporting mangoes to Malaysia this year.”
Both the government and exporters are showing considerable interest in the Malaysian market. A key reason is the presence of more than one million Bangladeshis in the country, who are expected to have a strong demand for Bangladeshi mangoes.
Representatives from a Malaysian company are due to arrive in Bangladesh in the first week of June. The company is interested in sourcing mangoes from Bangladesh and will inspect mango-growing areas, packaging facilities, storage arrangements and export preparations.
Arifur Rahman, project director of the DAE's Exportable Mango Production Project, told Prothom Alo, “If every Bangladeshi living in Malaysia buys even just one kilogram of mangoes, the potential volume becomes significant. This market is extremely important for us.”
Rafiqul Islam, a mango entrepreneur from Rohanpur in Chapainawabganj, said there is a strong possibility of exporting mangoes to Malaysia this year.
Japanese Interest, but Conditions Apply
Entering the Japanese market presents some challenges. Japan maintains strict standards not only for taste but also for production methods, storage, food safety and pesticide residue levels. Exporters say the biggest hurdle is meeting the country's quarantine and food safety requirements.
The DAE said the two countries have been exchanging information for a long time regarding approval for the import of fresh mangoes from Bangladesh. After reviewing the information submitted by Bangladesh, Japan requested additional data on 16 potentially harmful pests that were not included in the 2023 Pest Risk Analysis (PRA).
Entering the Japanese market presents some challenges. Japan maintains strict standards not only for taste but also for production methods, storage, food safety and pesticide residue levels. Exporters say the biggest hurdle is meeting the country's quarantine and food safety requirements.
A PRA is a risk assessment process through which an importing country ensures that exported mangoes will not introduce harmful pests or plant diseases into its territory.
On 6 May, Md Abdur Rahim, director of the DAE's Plant Quarantine Wing, wrote to the Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI) seeking assistance in preparing the scientific evidence and risk analyses requested by Japan. CABI works on agriculture, plant health, pest management, biodiversity and food safety.
Mohammad Monsur, general secretary of the Bangladesh Fruits, Vegetables and Allied Products Exporters Association, said the Japanese want to be involved throughout the entire process, from mango production to export. They also want to examine soil quality. “It is quite a complex process,” he said.
However, stakeholders believe Japan's requirements are not difficult to meet. One of the key conditions is Vapour Heat Treatment (VHT). In mango exports, VHT is a specialised heat-treatment process used to destroy fruit fly eggs, larvae and other harmful pests that may be present inside the fruit.
Arifur Rahman, project director of the DAE's Exportable Mango Production Project said, “We have already established a VHT facility at Gabtoli in the capital. There are still discussions regarding a few remaining pest issues. We are hopeful that mango exports to Japan can also begin this year.”
Bangladesh began exporting mangoes in 2016. According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, the country exported 2,188 tonnes of mangoes last year. Exports stood at 1,321 tonnes in 2024, meaning exports increased in 2025. However, the figure remains well below the 3,100 tonnes exported in 2023.