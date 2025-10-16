Bangladeshi entrepreneurs tap into billion-dollar dried mango market

Two agricultural entrepreneurs from Chapainawabganj have created a buzz by producing and selling dried mangoes made from raw fruit. You might wonder, how hard can it be to make dried mangoes, and how profitable is it really? To start with, the global dried mango market is worth USD 2.24 billion, which amounts to over Tk 272.90 billion (at an exchange rate of Tk 122 per dollar).

Bangladesh’s presence in this global market is almost non-existent, even though the country produces 2.5 to 2.6 million (25 to 26 lakh) tonnes of mangoes each year, nearly 40 per cent of which go to waste.

Turning this waste into opportunity, Chapainawabganj-based agro-entrepreneurs Md Munzer Alam and Ismail Khan Shamim have begun producing delicious dried mangoes this year. They say Bangladesh now has the potential to develop a dried mango industry worth several hundred billions of taka, given the high profitability of the sector.

According to various international market research and consultancy firms, the global processed mango product market, including dried mangoes, mango powder, and cosmetics derived from mangoes, is worth about USD 25 billion, or roughly Tk 3000 billion.

Bangladesh ranks sixth to seventh among the world’s top mango-producing countries, yet it has little to no production of mango-based processed goods. Only two companies make mango bars (amshotto), or ketchup, but there are no major companies in large-scale dried mango production.