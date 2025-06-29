The surprising health benefits of mangoes

Mangoes, often called the "king of fruits," are not only delicious but also packed with essential nutrients that contribute to our overall health reports a media outlet.

Nutrition experts say mangoes are rich in polyphenols, vitamins C and A, minerals, and antioxidants, making them highly beneficial for the human body. The high levels of vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants in mangoes help reduce inflammation and strengthen the immune system.

Mangoes also contain beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A, further enhancing the body's natural defense mechanisms. The significant amount of vitamin A present in mangoes is known to improve vision and prevent dry eyes.