Tomatoes' health benefits to gut microbes

Young pigs' gut microorganisms were changed toward a more favorable profile after two weeks of consuming a diet high in tomatoes, according to a recent study.

The research was published in the journal ‘Microbiology Spectrum’. After observing these results with a short-term intervention, the research team plans to progress to similar studies in people, looking for health-related links between tomatoes in the diet and changes to the human gut microbiome - the community of microorganisms living in the gastrointestinal tract.

"It's possible that tomatoes impart benefits through their modulation of the gut microbiome," said senior author Jessica Cooperstone, assistant professor of horticulture and crop science and food science and technology at The Ohio State University.