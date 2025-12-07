How customers of 5 merged banks to get their money back

Depositors of the five Islamic banks, currently undergoing merger procedures, will get their money back. According to Bangladesh Bank sources, the repayment process may begin this week.

A depositor will receive up to Tk 200,000 from their bank account. The amount will be disbursed from the Deposit Insurance Fund, managed by Bangladesh Bank.

The troubled banks—First Security Islami Bank, Global Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank, EXIM Bank, and Union Bank—are being merged.

The final approval has already been granted for the establishment of Combined Islami Bank PLC, which will acquire these five troubled Islamic banks.