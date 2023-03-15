Bangladesh needs long-term strategy to face post-graduation challenges

Bangladesh has been the single largest beneficiary of EU LDC-specific trade preferences as its exports rose to US$23.2 billion in last fiscal which was only US$2.0 billion in 2000-01.

The country is also taking the advantage of China’s market share most in the EU market mainly because of the duty benefit while Vietnam gains most from China shift to US market.

The statistics were presented and suggestions made at a seminar on ‘50 years of EU-Bangladesh Partnership: Charting Ahead on a Legacy of Success’ held at a city hotel on Tuesday.

Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) and Fredrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Bangladesh organised the seminar.

Prime Minister’s economic affairs advisor Mashiur Rahman was the chief guest while EU ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley was special guest at the seminar moderated by Dhaka University professor and executive director of RAPID, M Abu Eusuf.