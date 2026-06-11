Budget 2026-27: No change in corporate tax rates

Despite repeated calls from the business community to lower corporate taxes, the government has kept corporate tax rates unchanged in the proposed budget for fiscal year 2026-27, Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury announced on Thursday while presenting the budget in parliament.

"In the interest of policy continuity and to assure investors of a stable tax regime over the medium term, I propose keeping the existing corporate tax rates unchanged for the next tax year," the minister said.

However, he indicated that the government remains committed to gradually reducing rates in the future by expanding the tax net and improving collection efficiency.