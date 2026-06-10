Budget 2026–27: Tax pressures to rise alongside selective concessions

For several years, revenue collection has faced substantial deficits. Consequently, as with previous years, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) remains aggressive in its pursuit of customs and tax mobilisation for the upcoming budget. This urgency stems from the need to fund escalating budgetary expenditures.

On one hand, the implementation of the new pay scale for public sector employees takes effect on 1 July. On the other hand, the allocation for the Annual Development Programme (ADP) has been expanded by Tk 100,000 crore (1 trillion).

Against this backdrop, the NBR is being set a formidable revenue collection target of Tk 604,000 crore (6.04 trillion) for the forthcoming financial year—an increase of Tk 1 trillion. To achieve this ambitious target, the NBR plans to raise customs duties and taxes across various sectors. As a result, the tax burden on the general public is expected to intensify in certain areas.

To offer relief to individual taxpayers, the tax-free income threshold is being raised. Conversely, holding a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) may be made mandatory for opening bank accounts.