Exported products now on the import list

Bangladesh was self-reliant on potato production and had a surplus. So, potatoes were exported to 16 countries, and exports even hit a record 200,000 tonnes three years ago. But it is past now as the country for the first time exported potatoes to meet the growing demand.

Like potatoes, several agricultural products including green chillies, tomatoes and carrots are being increasingly exported, while exports of those are falling gradually.

According to data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR), 98,731 tonnes of potatoes were imported at a cost of 15.7 million US dollars in the 2023-24 fiscal while 12,352 tonnes of potatoes were exported over this period, and that brought about 3.8 million US dollar home.