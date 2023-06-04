Global prices fall, no impact on local market woes

Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC), under the Ministry of Commerce, shows the price of unrefined soybean oil in Argentina was USD 847 per tonne on 31 May. The price was USD 1970 dollars exactly a year ago. The price has dropped by nearly 57 per cent.

A bottle of soybean oil in the country's market went up to Tk 199 after it had been increased by Tk 12 per litre on 3 May. The price hike was caused by the withdrawal of exemption of value added tax (VAT) on soybean oil. The prices stood at 2.5 per cent less than a year ago after the spike in price.

It appears that even if the price of soybean oil has dropped by half in the world market, it did not bring any relief to Bangladesh markets. Not just soybean oil, they price remains unaffected by price decline in global market for other essentials including coarse wheat, lentils, fuel oil and natural gas.

Businessmen say that despite the price drop in the global market, the overall cost has not decreased much. Besides, the price of dollar has spiked in the country. Increase in gas and electricity prices has increased production costs. The surge in fuel prices has also escalated the cost of transportation.

Meanwhile, economists noted that the tendency to put the blame on global market for high inflation in the country has lost ground. Rather, inflation is now increasing due to domestic factors. As the government has failed to control the price of the dollar, it has fuelled inflation by raising the prices of gas, electricity and fuel. Fuel oil and gas prices are declining in the international market, but the price in the country remained unabated. Rather, the government is making profit by removing the subsidy completely from this sector.

Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of Policy Research Institute (PRI), told Prothom Alo that there is no point in blaming the international market anymore. Inflation in the country is now caused by the appreciation of the dollar, disruption of imports due to the crisis and rising production costs in local level.