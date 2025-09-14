Let's learn strengths, weaknesses, and concerns of the economy through numbers

As of the end of June 2025, default loans in Bangladesh have reached Tk 5.3 trillion (or Tk530,428 crore), which is 27.09 per cent of all loans disbursed by the banking sector. In other words, more than one-fourth of all loans distributed by banks have already defaulted. In March 2025, the amount was Tk 420,334 crore (24.13pc).

Within one year (June 2024 to June 2025), default loans increased by Tk 319,037 crore. By the end of 2024, when combining default and distressed loans, the total reached Tk 7.56 trillion (or Tk 756,000 crore), which was 44 per cent of all loans—almost equal to the entire national budget.

Key reasons behind this surge include irregular loan disbursements, weak oversight, slow recovery, loan renewals without actual repayment, and stricter global standards for classifying defaults.Many loans taken with political backing during the Awami League government's tenure are now being formally marked as defaults.

Following the recent political transition, the true state of banks controlled by the S Alam Group has become more apparent.

Default loans have risen in Islami Bank, as well as in First Security Islami, Global Islami, Union, Social Islami, and EXIM Bank. Bangladesh Bank is now moving to merge these five banks as part of a stabilisation effort.